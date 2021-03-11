Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 6,569 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.32% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 39,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,409. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $755.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

