Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 98,329 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,329 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 6.46% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $964,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,135. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

