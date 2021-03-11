Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 434.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 106,096 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.42% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,390. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZH. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

