Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.42% of Universal Logistics worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH remained flat at $$26.58 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.