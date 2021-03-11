Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Copa makes up 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.11% of Copa worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Copa by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Copa by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 366,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Copa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Copa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

