Globeflex Capital L P Sells 228,723 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,723 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.41% of Affimed worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1,158.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 126,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $670.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

