Globeflex Capital L P Sells 6,849 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Owens & Minor comprises 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.24% of Owens & Minor worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $20,365,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $11,572,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $11,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. 18,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,423. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

