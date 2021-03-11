Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 11th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GLRI remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 179,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,567. Glori Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Glori Energy alerts:

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.