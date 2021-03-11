Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 11th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GLRI remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 179,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,567. Glori Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Glori Energy Company Profile
