Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Glucose Health stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

