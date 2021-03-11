GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.11

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

