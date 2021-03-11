Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.52. 9,602,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 3,562,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $982.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

