GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.