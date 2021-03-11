Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.72. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 1,253,016 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Minerals news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of Golden Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $1,569,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

