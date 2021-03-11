Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.03

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 61876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

