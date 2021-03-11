Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GXSFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 122,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Goldsource Mines
