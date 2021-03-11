Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GXSFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 122,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

