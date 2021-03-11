Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Up 9.4%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.08. 212,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 97,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

In other news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $58,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $159,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

