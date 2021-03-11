Goose Finance Market Cap Hits $74.15 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $87.94 or 0.00154276 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $74.15 million and $79.33 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00052499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00702046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033571 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 853,693 coins and its circulating supply is 843,202 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

