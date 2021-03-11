Goose Finance Price Tops $103.31 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 100.5% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for $103.31 or 0.00184700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $87.17 million and $37.28 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00725495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 854,639 coins and its circulating supply is 843,784 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.