Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, an increase of 390.4% from the February 11th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $20,800,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at $10,400,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at $10,370,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at $9,125,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at $7,842,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRSV opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74. Gores Holdings V has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

