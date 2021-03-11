GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Given New $17.25 Price Target at B. Riley

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.
GP Strategies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 1,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,514. GP Strategies has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.
About GP Strategies
GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.
