GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Given New $17.25 Price Target at B. Riley

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

GP Strategies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 1,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,514. GP Strategies has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

