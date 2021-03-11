Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $13.50 at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 36,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

