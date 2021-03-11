Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.81

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.81 and traded as high as C$43.19. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$43.03, with a volume of 180,313 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

