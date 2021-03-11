Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GEAHF opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

