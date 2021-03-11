Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
OTCMKTS:GEAHF opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.
About Great Eagle
Recommended Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.