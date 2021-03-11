Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $636.92

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 636.92 ($8.32) and traded as high as GBX 703 ($9.18). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 685.80 ($8.96), with a volume of 393,187 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.08 ($8.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 659.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 636.92.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

