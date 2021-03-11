Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.75 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.74% from the stock’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

