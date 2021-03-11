GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GERS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. GreenShift has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.44.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

