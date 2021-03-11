GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GERS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. GreenShift has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.44.
About GreenShift
