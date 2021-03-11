Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,674.65

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,674.65 ($21.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,154.80 ($28.15). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,132 ($27.85), with a volume of 208,577 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,097.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 546.67.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

