Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 246.3% from the February 11th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF remained flat at $$21.25 during midday trading on Thursday. Greggs has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

