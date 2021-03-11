Gregory Harper Sells 5,524 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory Harper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 363,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Neuronetics by 419.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Neuronetics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

