Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €33.14 ($38.99) and last traded at €32.88 ($38.68). 103,875 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.74 ($38.52).

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.75 ($77.35).

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.69.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

