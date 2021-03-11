Grifols’ (GRFS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 64,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,505. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. Grifols has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
