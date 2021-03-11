Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Update

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the February 11th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GRUSF stock remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,363. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About Grown Rogue International
Read More: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.