Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Update

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the February 11th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRUSF stock remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,363. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; flower pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates; and chocolate edibles.

