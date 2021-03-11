Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of ASR traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $190.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

