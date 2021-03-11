Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Shares of SIM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.77 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.