GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.06. 375,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 516,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GSE Systems by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 204,172 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in GSE Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

