Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.01

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.01 and last traded at C$30.01, with a volume of 3240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$832.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

