Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.01

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.01 and last traded at C$29.60, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$821.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.44.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

