Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Guess’ reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guess’.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE GES opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

