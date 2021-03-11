Guggenheim Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Neutral

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

