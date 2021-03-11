Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTHP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 34,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

