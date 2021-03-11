Guider Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $21,617.63 and $203.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Guider has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars.

