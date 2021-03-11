Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in February

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 11th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GUKYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF remained flat at $$2.56 during trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

