Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Now Covered by Fearnley Fonds

Research analysts at Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GUKYF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. 1,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

