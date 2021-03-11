GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Down 94.3% in February

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 11th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GSPE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,333,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,220. GulfSlope Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About GulfSlope Energy
