GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Down 94.3% in February

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 11th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSPE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,333,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,220. GulfSlope Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

