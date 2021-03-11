GXChain Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $41.34 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,057,465 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.