H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

HLUYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.