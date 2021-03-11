HackenAI (HAI) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

