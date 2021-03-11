Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Halliburton by 72.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

