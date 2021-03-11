Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lessened by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,338,672 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,033,473 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 3.30% of Halliburton worth $554,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 309,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932,304. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

