Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

HALO opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 261.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,324 shares of company stock worth $6,733,732 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

